72 Houses Destroyed By Heavy Rains In Chipata

About 75 houses destroyed by heavy rains in Chipata, as government says most of these houses were built using poor quality materials.

Chipata District Administrative Officer Kapembwa Sikazwe has emphasized on the need for people to invest in quality materials when building their structures.



Speaking today when he visited some households which were affected by the heavy rains, Mr. Sikazwe observed that most of the houses that were badly affected by the rains were of poor quality.



He explained that if people invest in long lasting building materials, such disaster will be avoided, adding that resources used in helping vulnerable households will be channelled to other developmental projects.



Mr. Sikazwe stated that members of the public should also develop a habit of inquiring before they can build, especially in terms of location.

He has urged people to avoid building on hilltops to avoid such disasters in the future.



The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit revealed that it has received reports of about 75 houses being destroyed across Chipata District.



Of the 75 houses, 50 were reported from Kapata and 25 other houses were from Katopola area.

The department is providing food items to families whose food stuff got damaged and tents to those who have been left homeless.

