74-year-old Ghanaian business mogul ties the knot with 24-year-old fiancee

Ghanaians on social media responded with mixed reactions after it was reported that a wealthy 74-year-old business mogul had married his 24-year-old fiancee. Per GhanaWeb, the businessman, identified as Frank Gyimah, is said to be the richest man in Akroso, which is located in the West African nation’s Eastern Region.

The septuagenarian is said to be the owner of Burger Food Industries, a very well-known food processing company that produces a popular and widely consumed local peanut snack known as Nkatie Burger.

After videos of the nuptials between Gyimah and the unknown woman went viral on social media, questions about their age difference were raised by some users while others found nothing wrong with that.

“Sometimes it’s not about money oo,” a user commented. “Congratulations some people fall in love with older people genuinely, we cannot tell but time only,” another user said. A user who commented in Ghanaian Pidgin English also said, “Me seff if I get him ago marry am [If also get him, I’ll go ahead and marry him too].”

A TikTok user who shared the video used the caption, “Money can make you love your grandfather.” But Despite the reactions, reports indicated that the pair had been romantically involved for a while before they ultimately married, GhanaWeb reported.

Take a look at the video below: