742 of the 1,926 students that sat for the Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) exams failed

‘ZIALE’ for hospital workers claims casualties

MORE than 700 medics will have to keep their diplomas and tight uniforms because they are not allowed to practise after failing the newly-introduced examinations for qualified medical personnel seeking to practice in Zambia.

The so-called Licensure Exams administered by the Health Professionals Council of Zambia are designed to prevent poorly trained graduates of medical-related fields from laying their potentially fatal syringes and thermometers on innocent patients.

With the mushrooming of nursing schools and other medical colleges on every street corner, the exams were welcomed until they claimed victims.

According to HPCZ Registrar Professor Fastone Goma, 742 of the 1,926 students that sat for the exam failed.

This means that the failures will have to keep their diplomas and tight dresses home as they cannot practice until they pass the exam.

Kalemba