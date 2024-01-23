8 ENERGY COMPANIES FINED FOR FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH LICENCE CONDITIONS

By Balewa Zyuulu

The Energy Regulation Board-ERB-has fined 8 energy companies, a total of K408, 000 for failure to comply with prescribed license conditions as mandated by the provisions outlined in the Energy Regulation Act.

ERB Public Relations Manager Namukolo Kasumpa says two companies, namely WWW Investment Limited and Chingases Company Limited were levied a fine of K75,000 each for operating without the necessary license, contrary to the Energy Regulation Act No. 12 of 2019.

Mrs. Kasumpa says Total Energies Zambia and Admire Energy Limited where fined K45, 000 each with VIVO Energy Zambia being fined K24,000 all for operating with retail service stock outs without written notification to the ERB.

She says mount Meru Petroleum Limited was equally fined K45, 000 for failure to conduct licensed activity in accordance with the conditions, standards, and regulations as well as failure to comply with a directive of the ERB.

Mrs. Kasumpa adds that north-western energy corporation was fined K30, 000 while Minegases Company Limited was fined K45, 000 for failure to comply with regulations.

