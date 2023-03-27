8-year-old boy allegedly shoots dead his friend in Lusaka’s Chawama Compound

DETAILS: AN EIGHT YEAR OLD BOY HAS SHOT DEAD HIS ELEVEN YEAR OLD FRIEND IN LUSAKA

An Eleven-year-old boy of Makeni East has died after sustaining a gun shot wound. The boy identified as John Sakala was shot at using a Short gun by his friend aged Eight also of Makeni East on March 27, 2023 around 10:00 hours in Makeni East area.

The victim was pronounced dead upon arrival at the University Teaching Hospitals where he was rushed to immediately after the incident.

Facts in brief are that on March 27, 2023 at around 10:00 hours, the Eight year-old boy invited his three friends to go with him at his grandfather’s house where he stays with him. He told them to go and have a look at a Firearm which his grandfather owns. Soon as his friends arrived, the boy moved the firearm from where it was kept with a view to show it to his invited friends. It was there then that he put his finger and pulled the trigger which eventually shot at John Sakala. The bullet penetrated from the left ribs up to the right where it exited.

The firearm in question is a Short Gun and had two rounds of Ammunition at the time.

Police suspect that the Firearm was already loaded with ammunition by the owner identified as Masson Nyirenda aged 72 of Makeni East.

The body of the deceased body has been taken to UTH mortuary awaiting Postmortem while Mr. Nyirenda has been charged and arrested with the offence of Failing to Secure a Firearm while the boy (grandson) who has shot at his friend has been taken to Social Warfare for safe custody.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer