800 AGRIC EXTENSION OFFICERS TO BE RECRUITED

Agriculture Minister REUBEN MTOLO has announced that government will this year employ 800 agricultural extension officers.

Mr. MTOLO says the officers will assist smallholder farmers with knowledge which will increase their productivity.

The minister said this when he officiated at a consultative meeting for the formulation of the Country Food and Agriculture Delivery Compact Document in Lusaka.

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA will use the Compact Document to pitch for Zambia during a summit to be held in Dakar, Senegal later this month.

Meanwhile, Mr. MTOLO emphasised the need for African countries to work together in developing initiatives which will address challenges facing the agriculture sector.

Mr. MTOLO said among the challenges, is the conflict between Ukraine and Russia that has led to a sharp increase in food and fertiliser prices.

He added that climate change has also worsened resulting into increased floods, droughts and pest infestation thereby leading to food insecurity of most African countries.

He noted that once the compact becomes successful it will help Zambia to access funds that will boost crop, livestock and fisheries production across the country.

And Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa-AGRA- Consultant THULE LENNEIYE said the organisation is ready to partner with government in addressing challenges being faced by smallholder farmers in Zambia.

CREDIT: NAIS