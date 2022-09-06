8,000 Diseased Cattle To Be Slaughtered

ZNBC

Over eight thousand cattle in Chisamba and Chibombo Districts in Central Province have been affected with Contagious Bovine Pleuro-Pneumonia -CBPP- and will be slaughtered in 20 days.



The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock has since banned the movement of live cattle from the two districts with immediate effect.

Acting Director Veterinary Services GEOFFREY MUUKA told ZNBC news that his department is currently implementing emergency disease control measures to ensure the outbreak is brought under control.



Dr. MUUKA has called on Farmers, Livestock Traders, Abattoir operators and the General public to support the measures.