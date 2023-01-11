82-year old woman allegedly welcomes first child after 57 years in marriage

Anyone who doubts the power of God obviously doesn’t know how to make requisition for it. For this couple, the promise of God may take long but it surely comes!

This Ghanaian barren woman and her husband have witnessed something real and huge and they are full of praises and thanks to their creator.

The woman, who has given birth to a bouncing baby girl at the age of 82 after waiting for 57 years in marriage, is yet to get out of the shock of her life. No doubt, it’s a miracle.

Pastor Eubron shared the good news and we at #cno is happy with the family for this wonderful miracle.

As we gathered, the nursing mother is still with her long time husband aged 85 whom she married when she was 25. Medical doctors are still scratching their heads as the old woman had reached her menopause at the age of 56.

Truly NOTHING is impossible with God!