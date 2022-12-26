Chikankata youth celebrates Christmas by raping 83-year old granny

POLICE in Chikankata District of Southern Province are holding a 25-year old man who chose to celebrate the reported birthday of Jesus Christ by raping a grandmother who is more than three times his age.

As residents of Chinyona Muchila village were sending lit fireworks in celebration of Christmas around 03:00 yesterday, John Munyeke sneaked into the sleeping quarters of the old woman with disturbing intentions offloading his juvenile sexul desires on her.

Taking of advantage of her age and with noone else present, Munyeka started to rape the old but weak but fame screams for help caught the attention of neighbours who briefly suspended their Christmas celebrations to come to her aid.

Neighbours who walked in on the abominable sight of a young man having sex with a woman old enough to be his grandmother plucked him off her top and slapped him all the way to the office of law enforcement agents.

Zambia Police Service deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale has confirmed the incident to #Kalemba in statement.

“The victim is currently receiving medical attention at Chikankata Mission Hospital while the suspect is detained in Police custody,” stated Mwale.