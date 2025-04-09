85 PEOPLE JOIN UPND, START NEW BRANCH IN CHIWANDA VILLAGE IN ISOKA DISTRICT MUCHINGA PROVINCE





85 people from different opposition parties have joined the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) in Chiwanda, Isoka District.





The group was led by Evelyn Nachinga, the former PF Chairlady at Ward level.



She said she decided to join UPND because of President Hakainde Hichilema’s good leadership.





“I have seen the great work President Hakainde Hichilema is doing. He is a true leader who believes in unity and development,” said Nachinga.





“The increased CDF, recruitment of teachers and health workers, and free education have really changed people’s lives, especially here in rural areas.”



The defectors were welcomed by UPND officials from the province, district, and constituency levels.



UPND Constituency Chairperson Moses Simwanza said the move shows growing support for the party.





“This mass defection is a clear sign that people are happy with the direction the UPND is taking the country,” Simwanza said.



“We welcome our new members with open arms and encourage them to take part in building the party and the nation.”



📷 ISO FM



