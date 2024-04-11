9.8 MILLION PEOPLE AFFECTED BY DROUGHT- VICE PRESIDENT

9.8 MILLION people across the country have been affected by the drought resulting from the long dry spell in the 2023/2024 farming season.

Vice President Mutale Nalumango says 6.6 million people may need some form of relief.

ZANIS reports that Mrs Nalumanga said this when she called on Chief Mumba of the Kaonde people of Mumbwa District at Maimwene Resettlement Scheme that the drought has affected more than half of the country’s population.

Mrs Nalumango stated that very few people in the country could claim to be food secure as the drought has affected many people.

She observed that some of the affected families are vulnerable and are already on Social Cash Transfer (SCT) scheme while others have been made vulnerable by the drought.

“Irrigation may be difficult for now due to affordability, some people can afford it but also power is a challenge, despite this some streams have dried up,” she stated.

She however stressed that it would be a priority in the next rainy season.

Meanwhile, Mrs Nalumango directed the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) to supply maize in all the deports in all the districts of the country to enable citizens purchase the staple food at a cheaper cost of K330 per 50 kg bag.

Mrs Nalumango said it is the intention of the Government to ensure citizens have a steady supply of the staple food.

She also warned people re-selling Kalonga and Eagles mealie meal by the Zambia Correctional Services (ZCS) and the Zambia National Services (ZNS) respectively that they risk being arrested.

Meanwhile, Chief Mumba said 281 villages in his chiefdom have been affected by hunger and need relief following the drought.

He appealed to the government to provide relief to those who are affected by the hunger situation.

The traditional leader also commended the government for starting the construction of palaces for chiefs across the country.