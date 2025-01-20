9 escapees still celebrating New Year



Out of the 13 suspects that were released from Lusaka’s Leonard Cheeio Police Post unlawfully by a drunk cop on New Year’s eve to celebrate the cross over into 2025, police have closed-in on one after recently rearresting three of them.





It seems the nine, whom netizens claim to be ungrateful for not returning after the new year celebrations, are yet to complete celebrating.



In a statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga, the latest arrest occurred today, around 08:00 hours.





The suspect, identified as MacLean Shanaube, aged 20, of Mbasela area in Kanyama Compound, Lusaka, has been charged with Escaping from Lawful Custody.



Prior to the escape, Shanaube was in custody for the offense of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm (OABH).





This arrest brings the total number of recaptured suspects to four, out of the 13 who escaped from lawful custody on December 31, 2024.



The group that escaped comprised seven males and six females. But so far only one female of those rearrested has been retrieved.





Police reiterated that they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the escape and are intensifying efforts to recapture the remaining nine suspects.





“We appeal to members of the public to assist us by providing any information that could lead to the arrest of the remaining escapees. Such information can be reported to the nearest police station or through our toll-free line 991,” Hamoonga said.





Further, Hamoonga reaffirmed police’s commitment to ensuring public safety and holding all those involved in criminal activities accountable.



By Buumba Mwitumwa



Kalemba January 20, 2025