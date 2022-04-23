9 flats unearthed

Lusaka businessman James Chungu allegedly tried to conceal nine flats reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The properties allegedly belong to former Zambia Air Force Commander Eric Chimese.

The evidence came to light yesterday when Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) acting senior assistant commissioner in charge of anti-money laundering investigations unit Kwaleyela Mukelabai gave a testimony.

This is in a case Chimese is accused of abuse of authority of office and concealing property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Chimese is jointly charged with