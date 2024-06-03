9-MONTH-OLD BABY SUFFERS SERIOUS BURNS AFTER FATHER POURS BOILING WATER ON HER

A 9-month-old baby is currently nursing serious burns at Arthur Davison Children’s Hospital in Ndola after her father poured hot water on her following a drinking spree.

According to outgoing Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba, the incident occurred on Friday, May 31st 2024 around 20:30hrs in Kantolomba township and was reported to the police by the child’s mother, Leah Mambwe, aged 38.

Mr Mweemba explains that brief facts of the matter are that the mother was at home with the child, and when the husband, Joseph Mwamba, returned from a drinking spree, he reportedly picked up a pot of boiling water from the brazier and poured it on the child, who was on the back of her mother without any quarrel.

He says the child was immediately rushed to the police station, where a medical report form was issued before being taken to Arthur Davison Children’s Hospital.

Mr. Mweemba says the suspect is currently on the run, and police have launched a manhunt, while the motive behind the suspect’s actions is yet to be established.

PN