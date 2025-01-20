9 police officers injured as Protesters storm court after President Yoon’s detention is extended

Many supporters of South Korea’s embattled president, Yoon Suk Yeol, on Sunday morning, January 19 stormed a court building after his detention was extended, smashing windows and breaking inside leading to the injury of 9 police officers, while about 40 people suffered minor injuries.

Yoon, on Wednesday, became the first sitting South Korean president to be arrested as he faces allegations of insurrection related to his short-lived December 3 declaration of martial law that has plunged the country into political turmoil.

Shortly after the court announced its decision around 3 a.m. (1800 GMT) on Sunday, Yoon’s supporters stormed the building, overwhelming riot police trying to keep them at bay.

Protesters blasted fire extinguishers at lines of police guarding the front entrance, then flooded inside, destroying office equipment, fittings, and furniture, footage showed.

Meanwhile, the police restored order a few hours later, saying they had arrested 46 protesters and vowing to track down others involved.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok, in a statement, said the government expressed strong regret over the illegal violence, which he said is unimaginable in a democratic society. He added that the authorities would step up safety measures around gatherings.