Hon Obvious Mwaliteta

Remember how PF refused to hear Hakainde Hichilema’s petition because 14 days had elapsed according to the constitution? The same constitution which says a by-election should be held within 90days. Despite multiple active court cases the petition was thrown based on 14days argument. 90 days is 90 days no matter how many cases are in court. ECZ cannot breach the constitution because of two people who want to be on the ballot

Fimba upoke