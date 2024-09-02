$90M FOR MAPPING WON’T BE A BULLET PAYMENT – KABUSWE

GOVERNMENT has clarified that the $90 million which government is going to pay Xcalibur Multi-physics of South Africa to undertake aerial geological mapping of Zambia will not be a bullet payment.

Recently, President Hakainde Hichilema launched the countrywide High Resolution Aerial Geographical Survey. In an interview, Thursday, Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe said that the project would be co-funded with Xcalibur and government would provide resources through annual budgetary allocations.

“How this works is like this; every year, money is allocated to the Ministry of Mines for mapping and exploration and even this year, there was an allocation for mapping and exploration. In fact, we had almost a hundred and something million kwacha allocated for mapping and exploration.

