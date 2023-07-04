93 YEAR OLD WOMAN KILLED WHEN VEHICLE PARKED ON SLOPE OF HILL MOVED AND HIT HER

A 93-year-old woman of Shantumbu in Chilanga District died after a motor vehicle which was parked at a hill moved and hit her while she was seated outside her house in Shantumbu area.

It is alleged that Nkimbu Siame aged 54 of Chilanga District parked his Land Cruiser bearing registration number BAB 5705 at a hill in Shantumbu area. The vehicle later, without the driver, moved forward for a distance of about 30 meters and hit the woman identified as Sophia Lwanda.

She was rushed to Chilenje Level One Hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The incident occurred on July 3, 2023 around 18:00 hours in Kakote village of Chilanga District.

Police have opened an inquiry file into the incident.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer