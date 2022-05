98% of those employed in govt are still PF says Kang’ombe

Sesheke UPND member of parliament Romeo Kang’ombe says some people in the rank and file of governance systems, who have failed to transform their mindsets, may cost the UPND.

In an interview, Kang’ombe said the majority of those in the civil service who were frustrating the government’s work regarding the fight against corruption were aligned to the PF.

Credit: Diggers News