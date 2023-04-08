A 19-year-old UNZA student rapëd by an unknown person at a lodge

UNZA STUDENT RAPED AT A LODGE

A 19-year-old juvenile of Emmasdale area in Lusaka was raped by an unknown person, as she was coming from classes at UNZA, going back to her boarding house in Mashland Area.

The incident happened on April 7, 2023 at around 22:00 hours, while the victim was in the company of her friend.

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale says the two were on their way to the boarding house when they met unknown people within UNZA car park who offered to drive them home.

He tells Byta FM Zambia that the two entered the vehicle, a Toyota Spacio, where they noticed that they were three men inside the motor vehicle.

He says the vehicle immediately sped off until they reached S.O.S in Chazanga area, adding that the victim’s friend managed to jump out of the vehicle along the Great North Road, and immediately alerted Police.

Mwale says the victim was taken to Chingwere Fump Site at a named lodge where she was raped by one of the suspects.

He says the suspects went away with her phone and left her in a room at the same lodge.

He says the victim was assisted by lodge workers to reconnect with her relatives and was rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

