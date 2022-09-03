A 21-year-old TikTok star dies in a skydiving accident after opening parachute too late

According to accounts, a skydiving freak accident last week claimed the life of an influencer.

Around 5.40 p.m. local time on August 27, Tanya Pardazi, the user behind the TikTok page @philosatea with almost 100k followers, made her first solo jump in Innisfil, Ontario, Canada.

According to local media, the University of Toronto philosophy student’s parachute is believed to have been released too late during the dive, which was conducted by Skydive Toronto.

She was taken urgently to the hospital, but there was nothing that could be done to save her; she was declared dead when she got there.

The victim’s friend, Melody Ozgoli, knew the victim for more than 10 years after they met at school.

She told local news site Barrie Today: “One of her favourite topics to talk about was meaning of life and the curiosity of the after-life.

“I talked to her recently. I couldn’t believe it. I thought it was a joke. It has been a couple of days and I still can’t believe it.”

She added: “She was adventurous and always trying new exciting stuff.

“Skydiving was supposed to be another fun adventure for her.”