A 22 YEAR OLD LADY OF MUFULIRA STABBED BY EX HUSBAND

By Respite Kaoma

A 22 Year old lady of Mufulira District on the Copperbelt has allegedly been stabbed in the stomach by her 27 year old former husband.

The victim identified as as Sandra Mutale a resident of Kamuchanga area reported that she was stabbed by Miltson Gondwe of section 7 Kantanshi township using a knife, causing her to sustain a deep cut on her stomach.

This incident took place on April, 06, 2023 around 21:00 hours.

Confirming this sad incident to Mafken FM radio, Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba has explained that before the couple was once legally married with one child but decided to go on separation for 6 months due to some marital problems, with Sandra going back to her parents house.

Mr. Mweemba has narrated that while on separation, on April, 06, 2023 around 17:00 hours, Gondwe called the wife and asked her to come to his house so that the two could discuss their marriage.

He adds that as she arrived home the husband requested her to enter the house and later grabbed her phone and started going through it and discovered some strange numbers, that made him suspect that the wife was cheating on him and became annoyed and stabbed the victim.

He says upon seeing that he had injured the wife he started running away as the victim shouted for help, that led to some alert members of the public to manage to apprehend him and later took him to kantashi police station, where he had been detained.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mweemba said that the victim has been admitted to Ronald Ross hospital while describing her condition as fair.

Mafkeng