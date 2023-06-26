A 25-year-old man has died after he was buried alive whilst digging gold at Kanyelele Gold Mine

GOLD MINER BURIED ALIVE

A 25 year old illegal miner has died after being buried alive following the collapse of a pit under which he was digging gold collapsed on him.

Muchinga Province Police commissioner, Kaunda Mubanga says the incident happened on Sunday around 16:00h at Kanyele gold mine in Mtentame village, Mpika District.

Mr. Mubanga has since identified the victim as Mulenga Mantembele who died on his way to the clinic moments after being exhumed from the earth soil that buried him.

“Later people managed to retrieve the victim but due to lack of transport at the area they started off on foot and on the way they met a good Samaritan who offered them transport but on the way he passed away.” He said

The Police Commissioner said Police do not suspect any foul play as the body is awaiting postmortem examination.

Nakonde FM