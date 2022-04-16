Disagreement Over Condom With Juvenile Leads To Woman’s Death

By Helga Chibwe

A 30-year-old woman of Lobene village in Mkushi District, Central Province has been stabbed to death by a 16-year-old juvenile for refusing to sleep with him without a condom.

Central Province Police Commanding Officer, Donald Mwandila, tells Diamond News that on the fateful day, the suspect proposed love to the deceased Tina Solo at a named bar in Itala compound and then agreed to go to her house.

He says the duo differed on the need to use a condom, which resulted in an argument with the 16-year-old boy stabbing the woman in the chest.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited in Mkushi District Hospital Mortuary awaiting post-mortem and burial.

Meanwhile the suspect is in police custody waiting for court appearance.

