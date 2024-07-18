A £3k shoes, G-Wagon, Rolls Royce : A look at Adebayor’s luxury

Togolese footballer Emmanuel Adebayor recently displayed his luxurious possessions during an interview with Ghanaian media personality Bola Ray.

Adebayor gave a tour of his home in Togo, showcasing his opulent belongings. Among the highlights were his collection of vehicles, featuring a G-Wagon and a Rolls Royce worth $295,000.

He also showed off several pairs of expensive shoes, with one pair priced at £3,000. Adebayor expressed that owning such extravagant items is a pleasure he indulges in following his successful football career.

“These possessions remind me of my achievements. This shoe cost me £3,000. I also own a Rolls Royce Phantom, which cost $295,000, along with everything else I have purchased, and I am enjoying it.

“As a successful man and youth in today’s world, it’s important to have a G-Wagon, so I have one. This is my living room, where I spend most of my time, including sleeping and other activities.

It features a sofa chair, television, and other amenities,” he stated in a video shared by Bola Ray on X.

It is important to highlight that Adebayor is also dedicated to philanthropic efforts, aiming to support vulnerable individuals and improve their quality of life.

Adebayor has earned a reputation as one of Africa’s top footballers, with a career that includes playing for prestigious European clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid.

Although he is Togolese, the footballer also maintains a residence in Ghana.