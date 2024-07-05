A 3rd marriage ceremony for former City’s winger Riyad Mahrez

Former Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez recently celebrated his third wedding ceremony with his model wife Taylor Ward, this time in Italy.

The 33-year-old winger now plays for Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League.

Ward had previously shared the challenges of moving from England to the Middle East, but the couple has settled into their new life.

Mahrez proposed to Ward in 2021 with a £400,000 ring during a trip to the Greek island of Mykonos

They first married in a Muslim ceremony in January 2022 and then held a London-based event in September 2023.

Their latest celebration of love took place at Villa Balbiani near Lake Como, a luxurious property featuring a swimming pool, private pier, and boathouse, providing ample space for guests to enjoy the outdoor ceremony.

X Factor winner Leona Lewis performed at the event, where guests danced into the night.

Ward was escorted down the aisle by her father Ashley to the song ‘You Are The Reason’ by Callum Scott, with the venue adorned with hundreds of white roses.