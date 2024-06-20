A 42-YEAR-OLD MAN ARRESTED FOR IMPERSONATING MBALA MAYOR, WHILE USING MUFULIRA MAYOR’S VEHICLE.

Police in Mufulira District on the Copperbelt have arrested a 42-year-old man for impersonating the Mayor of Mbala while using a vehicle belonging to Mufulira Mayor, Tanaeli Kamanga.

This incident occurred between June 11, 2024, and June 19, 2024, in Mufulira District.

Copperbelt Commanding Officer has confirmed this to Mafken News.

Mr. Mweemba identified the man in question as Kings Sikainga, who is believed to have taken the official vehicle belonging to the Mayor of Mufulira to deceive people in the district.

He has revealed that Sikainga falsely claimed that he was there to work on government projects at Kafironda Primary School and Malela Market, despite not being a mayor of any district.

The commanding officer has since disclosed that a docket for the case has already been opened.

Mafken FM