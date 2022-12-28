A 44 YEAR OLD MAN OF MUFULIRA ARRESTED FOR BEING IN POSSESSION OF SUSPECTED STOLEN MONEY

By Respite Kaoma

A 44 Year old Man of Kalukanya Compound in Mufulira district on the Copperbelt has allegedly been arrested at Sabina Check Point after he was found in possession of huge sums of money in three different currencies.

The Man identified as Winfred Chilekwa of house Number B25 New Kalukanya was arrested last night December 27, 2022 by a team of Police officers operating at Sabina Police Check Point last night .

Confirming this in a statement availed to KOMBONI FM radio today, Copperbelt Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba has revealed that after being searched by the men in uniform Chilekwa was found with K459, 803 and 5, 375 US Dollars as-well as 2500 Democratic Republic of Congo DRC francs in his vehicle Toyota Runx registration number BCE 1199ZM which is silver in color .

Mr. Mweemba has explained that the suspect was coming from Kitwe heading to Mufulira prior to his arrest.

He adds that the money was found in a black laptop bag on the front seat of his motor vehicle stating that the suspect was taken at Kitwe Central Police where the money was counted in the Office of the Officer in charge, and handed over to him for safe keeping.

Mr. Mweemba said the suspect has been detained in police custody at Kitwe Central Police for being in possession of money suspected to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained while investigations on the matter continues.

Mafken FM