A 52 year old American woman buys cow to impress parents of young Nigerian boyfriend

A 52-year-old American woman named Kim Menzie has made an effort to win over the parents of her 19-year-younger Nigerian boyfriend Usman Umar by purchasing them a cow.

This occurred on the most recent episode of the reality television program “90 Day Fiancé.”

She had bought the bull as a gift for Usman’s family, but they did not appreciate it and thought she had paid them a bribe.

The family remembered Usman’s earlier marriage to Lisa Hamme, an American, which had not gone well.

Kim wasn’t always welcomed in the family, even before the cow showed up. When Kim met Usman’s mother and his older siblings, who all have a say in who Usman will marry, her motives were put to the test.