A/AG MWAMBWA CLARIFIES ON THE AMBULANCE CASE



December 11, 2024



Acting Auditor General RON MWAMBWA has refuted media reports suggesting that the Reports of the Auditor General 2023 deliberately excluded findings on the procurement of ambulances due to external influence.





Dr. MWAMBWA says the audit of local authorities, including the audit of the Constituency Development Funds -CDF, for the financial year 2023 focused on funds that were allocated to 156 constituencies in 2023.





He says the procurement contract for the 156 ambulances was signed on May 10th this year using CDF funds from the 2024 budget.





Dr. MWAMBWA says the transaction therefore falls outside the scope of the Auditor General Reports for 2023.



Dr. MWAMBWA explains that the procurement of the 156 ambulances in 2024 will therefore be covered in 2025 for the 2024 audit.





This is according to a statement issued to ZNBC News by Auditor General’s Office Head of Public Relations ELLEN CHIKALE.