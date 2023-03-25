A BABY WHO WAS DUMPED AT A CATHOLIC PARISH HOUSE IN KASAMA DIES.

The baby of unknown age who was dumped in a 10 litre bucket at the entrance of the White Fathers Catholic Parish in Kasama’s Lualuo area has died.

Northern Province Commanding Officer Gloria Mulele has confirmed that the baby passed away last night Thursday 23rd March 2023.

This is at the background of where two general workers at a White Fathers Parish in the Archdiocese of Kasama were on duty and around 09:30 hours heard a baby crying,they went close to the gate and found a baby girl inside a bucket on Tuesday 22nd March 2023.

Later Clinerius Chipali 53 of White Fathers Parish reported to the police that an unknown person dumped and abandoned a baby who was put in a bucket at the parish gate as confirmed by Northern Province Police Commanding officer Gloria Mulele.

Source: GrindStone Television Zambia