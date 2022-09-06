A bit rubbish to criticise IMF deal by those who made the problem – Charlotte

By Staff Reporter

CHARLOTTE Scott says the IMF deal was only necessary because Edgar Lungu’s government accrued crazy levels of debt.

She says it’s “a bit rubbish to be criticised by those who made problem in first place”.

In a tweet yesterday, Charlotte noted that then president Lungu’s government kicked out IMF resident representative Alfredo Baldini “and carried on borrowing”.

The PF regime in 2018 asked the IMF to withdraw Baldini on the grounds that he was ‘spreading negative talk’ among donors.

On Wednesday, the International Monetary Fund approved a three-year US $1.3 billion programme for Zambia.

Commenting on the deal, Mporokoso PF member of parliament Brian Mundubile told Diggers that it is important for the UPND government to make the IMF conditionalities clear because Zambians might be celebrating their own death sentence.

“Zambians should not celebrate too early. We are not previewing the conditionalities. The most important thing is, as they celebrate the signing, can Zambians now be made aware of what they have committed the country to? We may be celebrating our own death sentence. This could be the last nail in the coffin. Can we know what conditionalities we signed to and then the celebrations can ensue,” said Mundubile.

Reacting to Mundubile, Charlotte called for context.

“IMF deal is great achievement – but put it in context. Was only necessary because ECL regime accrued crazy levels of debt, and had no way of paying back. They kicked IMF rep out and carried on borrowing. So a bit rubbish to be criticised by those who made problem in first place!,” tweeted Charlotte.