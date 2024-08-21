A BRITISH MODEL (INFLUENCER) IS WARNED TO LEAVE SPAIN AFTER OUTRAGING LOCALS BY TAKING OFF HER KNICKERS AND PLACING THEM ON BREAD TRAY



A British model (influencer) has been branded ‘mental’ and warned she should leave Spain for her own safety after filming herself taking off her knickers and leaving them as souvenirs in Costa holiday hotspots including a supermarket bread counter.



Chloe Lopez is fast making a name for herself in Britain’s favourite holiday destination with her selfie online videos showing her taking off her thong panties and placing them in unexpected places.



Her latest stunt, in which she whipped off a pair of pink knickers and left them in a bread roll tray in a Mercadona supermarket in front of an astonished customer before waltzing off with a smile on her face, has enraged locals.



Spaniards were trolling the pretty brunette online today as they called on police to take action.



One said in a chilling warning: ‘If we catch you in Spain in the supermarket doing this we’ll drag you down all the aisles by your hair.’



C: Mailonline