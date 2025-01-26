By Koswe

A CALL FOR RESPONSIBILITY TO THE PF



Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s health challenges should spark a nationwide call for support and compassion.





As a nation, we should indeed come together in prayer, seeking divine intervention for his full recovery from throat and stomach cancer.



Our thoughts and well wishes are with him and his family during this difficult time.





It’s also important to promote empathy and understanding, rather than spreading misinformation.





We urge everyone, including Emmanuel Mwamba, the PF spokesperson, to join in praying for President Lungu’s recovery and refrain from making misleading statements about President Hichilema’s health



President Lungu has had a significant impact on Zambia’s history, serving as the sixth president from 2015 to 2021.





His leadership and legacy continue to be felt either in negative or positive way and it’s essential that we show our support and compassion during his time of need.- KOSWE