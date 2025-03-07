“A CALL for TRANSPARENCY: ECL’s POST-PRESIDENCY ASSET DECLARATION”



It would indeed be amazing if Edgar Lungu, also known as ECL, declared his assets and wealth after leaving the presidency.

This move would promote transparency and accountability, allowing the Zambian people to see how their former president’s wealth changed during his time in office.





However, it’s essential to note that the Zambian Constitution doesn’t require former presidents to declare their assets and wealth after leaving office. The same way it only allows the setting president to declare their assets once before taking office.According to Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha, President Hichilema fulfilled the requirement of declaring his assets before taking office, and there’s no legal obligation for him to declare his assets again.





In the spirit of transparency, it would be great if ECL voluntarily declared his assets and wealth, setting a positive precedent for future leaders. Who leave office. This action would demonstrate his commitment to accountability and transparency, even after leaving office.



WAGON MEDIA