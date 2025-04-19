A CALL FOR UNITY AND TRANSFORMATION IN ZAMBIAN FOOTBALL THIS EASTER



Dear Councillors, Zambian Football Lovers, and All Stakeholders,



Blessed Good Friday to you all and may the essence of compassion, forgiveness, sacrifice, and empathy continue to inspire our actions.



During my campaign for the presidency of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ), I have consistently preached love, unity, and positive football transformation.



My message is anchored on the determination to heal our football from all factions, camps, and divisions. I believe that every Zambian has a role to play in our football.



It is for this reason that among my pledges is to form an advisory committee of all eminent football administrators and former FAZ presidents because I do not have a monopoly on football knowledge.



We must all work together, which is why I am committing that if I am elected as president, I will work closely with all the former FAZ presidens and those I am competing with in the upcoming elections, includingall other former footballers, coaches and administrators.



For instance, the biggest and most iconic living football ambassador that Zambia has is undoubtedly Mr. Kalusha Bwalya, whose experience and connections we will use for the benefit of Zambia’s football.



As clearly highlighted in our manifesto, it goes without saying that the interpretation and application of football statutes must never be ambiguous but accommodating and fair to anyone committed to contributing to the growth and transformation of our football.



That is why, if I am elected, FAZ will have to undergo statutory reforms that will not be prohibitive, because I believe everyone has a role to play in our football transformation agenda.



Our football needs healing, and true transformation can only happen if we work together.



It is for this reason that, no matter the urge, I have resisted disparaging and despising my fellow candidates in this race as I go about my campaigns. By the same token, I call upon them to avoid personal attacks.



This is especially important as, privately, we have continued engagements with different candidates in this election on how we should work together.



Let love lead. Let football win. Let’s make Zambia’s football great again.



Enjoy your Easter weekend.



Adrian Kashala

FAZ Presidential Candidate