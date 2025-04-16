A CAREER LOST OVER WATER

…….Solwezi Mine Technologist Dismissed After 13 Years of Service



After over a decade of dedicated service at First Quantum Minerals (FQM), 56-year-old Eustace Chamulonde walked out of the mine gates for the last time not with a farewell party or a handshake, but with a dismissal letter and the weight of a decision that will haunt him for years.



His alleged crime? Taking two cases of bottled water.





Once a respected mine captain earning over K30,000 a month, Mr. Chamulonde now finds himself unemployed and emotionally broken, grappling with the abrupt end to a career he had built since 2011.

“I didn’t steal anything,” he told the Industrial Relations Court. “I was given two bottles at the start of my shift. I don’t know how it became a case.”



But the company saw things differently. FQM claimed the water was company property, designated for general distribution during a plant breakdown not personal use. More damning, they said, was Mr. Chamulonde’s act of driving off from the boom gate without clearance, which raised suspicion.



Despite his plea for fairness, Judge Mulenga sided with the company, stating that Mr. Chamulonde had been found in possession of company property and upholding the decision to dismiss him without benefits.



For a man who gave 13 years of his life to the mine through long shifts, dangerous conditions, and the sacrifices that come with leadership underground it was a harsh ending. No warnings. No second chances.



“I just wanted to work and retire with dignity,” Mr. Chamulonde whispered after the ruling, his voice barely audible over the hum of court chatter. “Now I’m left with nothing not even water to call my own.”



©️ KUMWESU