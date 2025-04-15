“A CASE OF SELECTIVE MEMORY: RESPONDING TO SISHUWA’S CLAIMS”



By Timmy



Sishuwa Sishuwa’s article criticizing President Hakainde Hichilema’s appointments to key positions like the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) and the Speaker of the National Assembly is a perfect example of selective outrage and double standards.



The Hypocrisy

– Sishuwa conveniently forgets that previous administrations, including the Patriotic Front (PF) under Edgar Lungu, appointed partisan individuals to similar positions. For instance, the PF had Essau Chulu at ECZ, while the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) had Danny Kalale and Mbita Chitalu.

– It’s ironic that Sishuwa, a self-proclaimed historian and political commentator, chooses to ignore the past when it doesn’t fit his narrative.





Global Context

– Even in established democracies like the United States, incoming administrations appoint individuals loyal to them to key positions. President Donald Trump’s administration is a prime example.

– Trump’s Cabinet includes individuals like Marco Rubio as Secretary of State, Scott Bessent as Secretary of the Treasury, and Kristi Noem as Secretary of Homeland Security, all of whom are closely aligned with Trump’s agenda.



Appointments in Trump’s Administration

– Key Appointments:

– Vice President: J.D. Vance

– Secretary of Defense: Pete Hegseth (confirmed with a tie-breaking vote by Vice President Vance)

– Attorney General: Pam Bondi

– Secretary of Education: Linda McMahon (confirmed by the Senate)

– Director of National Intelligence: Tulsi Gabbard

– These appointments demonstrate Trump’s practice of selecting individuals who share his vision and policies.



The Facts

– Appointment of Partisan Individuals: It’s a common practice globally for ruling parties to appoint like-minded individuals to key positions.

– ECZ and Parliamentary Processes: The ECZ chairperson and Speaker of the National Assembly play crucial roles in ensuring the integrity of electoral processes and parliamentary proceedings.



The Real Issue

– Lack of Objectivity: Sishuwa’s article demonstrates a clear lack of objectivity, focusing solely on the current administration while ignoring similar actions by previous governments.

– Constitutional Amendment Process: The constitutional amendment bill requires a two-thirds majority in parliament, which means MPs from both the ruling and opposition parties must agree on the proposed changes.



Sishuwa Sishuwa’s article is a classic example of selective outrage and partisan politics. As a nation, we need to focus on constructive dialogue and criticism that benefits our democracy, rather than resorting to double standards and hypocrisy.



WAGON MEDIA