HIGHLIGHTS: A CHINESE DELEGATION HAS ARRIVED IN ZAMBIA TO EXPLORES INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES.



HERE ARE THE HIGHLIGHTS:



✅️ A delegation of thirteen business men and women, as well as government representatives from China is on a three-day visit to Zambia to explore potential investment opportunities across various sectors.





✅️Places to be visited by the delegation include the Kafue Multi-Facility Economic Zone (MFEZ).



✅️Zambia has vast investment opportunities which the Chinese could replicate in Zambia’s economic zones.





✅️Government is commitmented to create an enabling environment for investment.



✅️Potential areas for investment by the Chinese delegation include manufacturing, truck assembly, animal feed processing, canned food production, and green energy projects like solar power. These investments are expected to create over 40,000 permanent and temporary jobs.





✅️The visit underscores Zambia’s ongoing efforts to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and foster industrial growth through strategic partnerships.





✅ The delegation was received by the Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet Finance and Economic Development Mr. Siakalenge Siazongo