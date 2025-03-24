A CLARION CALL TO ALL ZAMBIANS TO DEFEND THE CONSTITUTION AND THE COUNTRY – Dr Fred M’membe

A CLARION CALL TO ALL ZAMBIANS TO DEFEND THE CONSTITUTION AND THE COUNTRY



It is increasingly becoming clear that the UPND government is adamant about effecting constitutional changes against the will and participation of the people.





The time has come for the people of Zambia to rise up and defend the constitutional reform process as well as their country.



We pledge to stand with, lead and defend the people against the UPND government’s undemocratic maneuver.





We also call upon the security forces— the police, intelligence services, and the military—to remain loyal to the Constitution, to the Zambian masses, not to individual politicians, whether in government or opposition.





We commend the immediate past Zambia Army Commander, Lieutenant General Dennis Sitali Alibuzwi, for upholding the army’s non-partisan character.



His valedictory remarks serve as a warning against any attempts to politicize the security services.





To the men and women in uniform, we urge you to reject any unconstitutional orders to suppress peaceful actions by the Zambian people.





The right to peaceful protest and other actions in defence of democracy and the Constitution is enshrined in our Constitution and must be protected at all costs.



Dr Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party