A CLIQUE OF BITTER INDIVIDUALS: THE WORST OPPOSITION ZAMBIA HAS EVER PRODUCED



By Timmy



In the realm of Zambian politics, there’s a group of individuals who’ve made it their mission to spread falsehoods and propaganda. Led by Emmanuel Mwamba, this clique has consistently demonstrated their lack of integrity and commitment to undermining President Hakainde Hichilema’s government.





The Pattern of Deceit

Emmanuel Mwamba’s recent antics have taken a new low, from falsely accusing President Hichilema of wanting to give Konkola Copper Mines to Vedanta to spreading rumors about the President’s health. These claims have been thoroughly debunked, yet Mwamba continues to peddle lies to further his agenda.



Damage Control: Vandalizing the Truth

Mwamba’s latest escapade involves a deliberately damaged coin, which he attempts to spin as a critique of the government’s currency. However, his actions only serve to highlight his desperation to cling to power. The law is clear: damaging the kwacha is a crime, punishable by up to ten years of imprisonment. As a leader, Mwamba should condemn such actions instead of condoning them.





The Real Agenda

It’s evident that Mwamba’s actions are driven by a lingering frustration over the loss of power. His attempts to stir conversation and create confusion among Zambians are nothing but a smokescreen for his true intentions. The people of Zambia see through this charade and recognize the importance of supporting President Hichilema’s efforts to build a better future for all.





Emmanuel Mwamba’s clique has shown its true colors – bitter, dishonest, and willing to do whatever it takes to regain power. Zambians must remain vigilant and reject this kind of politics. We stand with President Hichilema and his government, committed to building a prosperous and stable Zambia.



