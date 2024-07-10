A COMPANY REGISTERED IN FEBRUARY 2023 GOT A $21M CONTRACT TO SUPPLY EQUIPMENT TO A GOVT AGENCY IN JUNE, RECEIVED PART PAYMENT IN AUGUST BUT HAD NOT DELIVERED ANYTHING BY DECEMBER 2023 – FIC

0

A COMPANY REGISTERED IN FEBRUARY 2023 GOT A $21M CONTRACT TO SUPPLY EQUIPMENT TO A GOVT AGENCY IN JUNE, RECEIVED PART PAYMENT IN AUGUST BUT HAD NOT DELIVERED ANYTHING BY DECEMBER 2023 – FIC

…how a company received over k142 million to supply air

Lusaka, Wednesday 10th 2024

Smart Eagles

The Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) has disclosed that last year a company was registered in February and opened a local bank account in April.

In June the same company was awarded a contract worth USD21 Million (K532,802,340.00) to supply equipment by a government institution.

In August the company received advance payment of USD5.6 million (142,080,624.00).

A check on contract status in December revealed that the company had not delivered anything despite receiving partial payment.

Previously President Hakainde Hichilema has accused the Patriotic Front of supplying air.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here