A COMPANY REGISTERED IN FEBRUARY 2023 GOT A $21M CONTRACT TO SUPPLY EQUIPMENT TO A GOVT AGENCY IN JUNE, RECEIVED PART PAYMENT IN AUGUST BUT HAD NOT DELIVERED ANYTHING BY DECEMBER 2023 – FIC

…how a company received over k142 million to supply air

Lusaka, Wednesday 10th 2024

Smart Eagles

The Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) has disclosed that last year a company was registered in February and opened a local bank account in April.

In June the same company was awarded a contract worth USD21 Million (K532,802,340.00) to supply equipment by a government institution.

In August the company received advance payment of USD5.6 million (142,080,624.00).

A check on contract status in December revealed that the company had not delivered anything despite receiving partial payment.

Previously President Hakainde Hichilema has accused the Patriotic Front of supplying air.