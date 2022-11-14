A complete guide to recovering from reading a wrong speech

BY Nasilele Mukela

Let me tell you a secret, the number one fear in the world is not a fear of snakes, spiders or what have you, it is public speaking. There is something about being the centre of attention and everyone being glued to your every word, which makes most of us nervous.

Now couple that with reading a wrong speech like what recently happened to Hon Sylvia Masebo it can be quite an ordeal.

Fear not, the following are a few tips to recover;

✅ Take a breath. Once you realise that your speech is wrong, breathe, to calm your nerves.

✅ Own the mistake by letting your audience know that you are reading a wrong speech. Taking responsibility makes you appear confident.

✅ Apologise. However, do not over apologise as this will reduce your credibility.

✅ Talk to the audience. It’s ok to talk to the audience while someone helps you find the correct speech. You could tell a joke or two if you like.

✅ When the correct speech is found, read it with gusto and thank the audience for their time when done.

✅✅ Prepare! Prepare! Prepare!

The Minister realised that she was reading a wrong speech because she’s probably gone through it beforehand. Be prepared, always.

P/S

Reading a wrong speech happens to the best of them all, it isn’t always sabotage.

Don’t believe me? I submit to you that the UN secretary, Antonio Gutteres just read his own wrong speech in Egypt at the Cop27 Summit a few days ago, it happens.