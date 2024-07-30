A Dark Chapter in Zambia’s History: The Vedanta Controversy



Lusaka 30th July, 2024



Lukashya Member of Parliament, Hon. George Chisanga, recently labeled Vedanta’s involvement in Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) as one of Zambia’s most regrettable episodes in the past 25 years. He stated, “Truth be said, the Vedanta ‘investment’ in Konkola Copper Mine is one of the darkest real-life stories Zambia has experienced in the last twenty-five years.”



Hon. Chisanga likened this modern corporate scandal to the deceitful stock practices condemned by English Stock Jobber Daniel Dafoe in 1719. In his book, “An Anatomy of the Exchange Alley,” Dafoe described a system where stock jobbing was “knavish in its private practice and treason in its public.”



Initially, Vedanta’s 2004 acquisition of KCM was expected to boost Zambia’s mining sector. However, it has resulted in worker layoffs, community pollution, and broken economic promises. Hon. Chisanga’s statement underscores the need for greater accountability and ethical practices in Zambia’s business dealings to prevent such detrimental episodes in the future.



The Vedanta case highlights the ongoing struggle against corporate greed and the importance of prioritizing national interests and ethical standards. It serves as a crucial lesson for ensuring that Zambia’s rich resources genuinely benefit its people and foster long-term prosperity.