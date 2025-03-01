A day in the life of diplomacy 2.0–Trump vs Zelensky, how not to play diplomacy – Anthony Mukwita

A day in the life of diplomacy 2.0–Trump vs Zelensky, how not to play diplomacy
By Anthony Mukwita, 1 Mar 25
After watching the embarrassing clash between POTUS Donald J. Trump and Vlodmir Zelensky, I’m beginning to doubt whether the Ukrainian actor turned w@r time hero is interested in ending the w@r.
I’m personally deeply opposed to any form of
arm£d confl|ct because of the high number of people that perish mostly innocent women and children.
Mr Trump is trying to end this senseless w@r by hook or crook, so be it.
W@r is good for nothing. President Zelensky should also remember that in this w@r, Ukrainians are dy|ng like flies, not French not British.
As a former diplomat, I cringe everytime I watch that scene again. End the w@r, save lives!
Amb. AM 01.03.25.
What was President Zelensky expected to do, agree to unclear terms for ending the war?