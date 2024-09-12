A DESPERATE SMEAR CAMPAIGN AGAINST ARCHBISHOP BANDA – Fred M’membe

A DESPERATE SMEAR CAMPAIGN AGAINST ARCHBISHOP BANDA
It’s extreme malice to try and insinuate wrongdoing on the part of Archbishop Dr Alick Banda over a Zambia Revenue Authority motor vehicle.
The attempt to create a storm over a cup of tea has clearly failed.
What are all these desperate attempts to vilify Archbishop Dr Banda for?
My own and only explanation is that genuine goodness is threatening to those at the opposite end of the moral spectrum.
Fred M’membe
Rest easy, Fred M’membe. The Catholic Church is a behemoth. It’s capable of defending itself and its own far better than you can. It’s really a matter of evidence if Archbishop Alick Banda received a gift in a questionable manner from the ZRA. Was it re-registered as a Catholic Church vehicle or in his personal name? There’s nothing so far to link the senior cleric to any wrong-doing on his part. It’s those who controlled the ZRA who are facing prosecution.