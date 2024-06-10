A divided nation can easily degenerate into civil strife – Archbishop Alick Banda

A divided nation risks civil strife

HIS Grace, the Archbishop of Lusaka, Dr Alick Banda has warned that a divided nation can easily degenerate into civil strife because, often its leaders become cruel, offensive and vindictive against their own people.

Archbishop Dr Banda is also cautioning that a divided nation could also easily become violent, prejudiced, individualistic and tribalistic with its leadership becoming fearful, suspicious of its citizens thereby embarking on spying on them.

"Evil prevails when good people to nothing about it. Just like a marriage when issues arise and we do nothing, that marriage results into divorce. Just like a nation which is divided becomes cruel, offensive and vindictive on its people and degenerates into civil strife. A community which is divided becomes individualistic, tribalistic, prejudiced and violent with a leadership that is fearful, suspicious and spying on its people