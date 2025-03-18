A DROUGHT DISASTER HITS KKOTA KKOTA WARD IN GWEMBE.



A severe drought has ravaged the Kkota Kkota area, leaving hundreds of farmers in distress as crops wither and food supplies dwindle.





The prolonged dry spell which has persisted since January 2025 has devastated over 100 fields, affecting more than 600 farmers across Kkota Kkota, Hamatuba and Mabula zones.



Kkota Kkota Ward Councillor, Edward Gama has since appealed for immediate government intervention through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU).





In addition to emergency aid, Mr. Gama has requested an increase in the number of beneficiaries under the cash-for-work program from 164 to at least 250.





He emphasized that expanding this program, under the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development would help mitigate hunger and provide much-needed relief to struggling households.