A FARMER IN NAKONDE REAPS BENEFITS OF GOVERNMENT SUPPORT IN RICE FARMING



A Nakonde based farmer has successfully produced original Nakonde rice, thanks to government support through the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises and Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC).



Roy Siame Director of Hilda and Paul Rice Farms, said the farm was equipped with machinery and expertise, enabling them to clear land, cultivate, and process the crop.



The farm has cultivated 50 hectares out of a planned 250 hectares and plans to work with outgrowers to increase production.



Mr. Siame expressed gratitude to the government through the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises for their support, which has not only improved the farm’s productivity but also created employment opportunities for local residents.



He said the market has already been found for the products, secured through contracts with major retailers like Shoplite and Zambeef.



Meanwhile, Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises, Elias Mubanga praised the republican President for establishing the ministry, which has made a notable impact on agricultural development.



Mr Mubanga explained that the progress made in Nakonde’s rice production as a testament to the government’s commitment to promoting economic growth and job creation through agriculture.



And Nakonde District commissioner, Marvelous Sikapizye urged the government to provide more farming inputs to Nakonde, enabling farmers to harness their agricultural potential.



Mr Sikapizye said with abundant rainfall and a large number of farmers, the area has immense potential for agricultural development.



The farm has employed 35 workers, including women and men, during peak periods, contributing to the economic growth.