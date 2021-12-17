A FEW COMPROMISED UPND COUNCILLORS JOIN PF MAYORS FIGHT TO SUSPEND UPND DEPUTY MAYOR AND KAMWALA WARD COUNCILLOR.

An alleged plot spearheaded by PF Lusaka Mayor Chilando Chitangala to suspend UPND Lusaka Deputy Mayor Ketty Nanyangwe and Kamwala Ward councillor Mainda Simataa has been exposed.

A source from within Lusaka City Council chambers says the plot resulted after deputy Mayor Ketty Nanyangwe and councillor Mainda Simataa walked out during a full council meeting on Tuesday because they refused to allow the Mayor to include herself and one compromised UPND councillor on the committee to select those who will be allocated shops at Simon MWEWA LANE

“The Mayor is using divide and rule. She’s identified few UPND councillors she can control – Masautso Ngoma and Gerald Samboko, who she’s using to influence other UPND councillors to push a motion to suspend Ketty and Simataa so that the door can be left open for PF to have full control over allocation of contracts at council and shops at Simon MWEWA LANE” the source revealed.

The source has further revealed that the UPND party leadership has caught wind of the matter and has summoned all it’s 22 councillors to report to party Secretariat for further interrogation tomorrow.